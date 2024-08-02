Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

