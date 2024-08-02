Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

