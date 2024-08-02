Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

