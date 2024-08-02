Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $338.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

