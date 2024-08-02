Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $338.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.20. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.