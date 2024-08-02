Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $380.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

NYSE ANET opened at $338.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.91 and a 200 day moving average of $297.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCG Investment Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

