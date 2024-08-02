Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $311.42, but opened at $338.00. Arista Networks shares last traded at $336.30, with a volume of 520,865 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

