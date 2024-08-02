Aristides Capital LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 533,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 9,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,221,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

