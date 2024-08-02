ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Down 5.4%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. Approximately 756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.