Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 2.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 1,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

