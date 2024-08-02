Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of AWI opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,183,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

