Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $148.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.