Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$6.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 86,674 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

