Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$6.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 86,674 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AX.UN
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.3 %
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.