Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Trading Up 5.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.