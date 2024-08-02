Ashlee Townsend Cribb Sells 4,114 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.8 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 315.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 54,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.