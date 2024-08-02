Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $134.99 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.