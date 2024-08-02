AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11,334.15

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £113.34 ($145.80) and traded as high as £125.72 ($161.72). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £125.12 ($160.95), with a volume of 1,073,097 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($160.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($167.22) to £150 ($192.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($141.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($135.75).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of £122.77 and a 200-day moving average of £113.34. The stock has a market cap of £193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,010.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,307.69%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

