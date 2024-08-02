Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Astronics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

ATRO opened at $21.82 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $760.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.