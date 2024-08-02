Atb Cap Markets Comments on Yangarra Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$102.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.