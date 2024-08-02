Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 662,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,812 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

