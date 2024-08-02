Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Atico Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

