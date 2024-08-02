Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.14 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.