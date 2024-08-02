Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9,759.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,968 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.63% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $36,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,728,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AESI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

