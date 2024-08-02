AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $26.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of ATRC opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

