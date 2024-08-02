AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $40.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

