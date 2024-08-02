Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $458.30 on Friday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $564.21. The company has a market cap of $806.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.84.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

