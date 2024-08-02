Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $458.30 on Friday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $564.21. The company has a market cap of $806.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.84.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
