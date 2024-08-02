Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.11 and traded as low as C$11.10. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 46,317 shares changing hands.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$497.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

