ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

ATS Stock Down 3.6 %

ATS stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ATS by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ATS by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,205,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of ATS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ATS by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.