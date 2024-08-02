AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AudioCodes

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AudioCodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.