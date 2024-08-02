Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

