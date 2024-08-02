Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Price Performance
AGR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
