AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($41.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($41.41). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($41.41), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
AVEVA Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,219 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76.
About AVEVA Group
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
