Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.