Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Avista by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Avista by 140.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

