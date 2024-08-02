Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,151.10

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.10 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.24). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.59), with a volume of 26,045 shares traded.

AVON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.66) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,305.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,151.10. The firm has a market cap of £386.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,348.84%.

In other news, insider Maggie Brereton purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.70 ($25,727.68). Insiders have bought a total of 1,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

