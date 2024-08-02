AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $74.63 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 11.28%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after acquiring an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

