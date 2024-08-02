AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

