AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

AXS stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

