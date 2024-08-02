Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE AX opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

