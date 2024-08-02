Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

