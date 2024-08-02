B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $832.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 224,895 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.