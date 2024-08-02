B. Riley Comments on 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FEAM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

