B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.