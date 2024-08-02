B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.