B. Riley Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,429,000.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

