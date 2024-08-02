B. Riley Weighs in on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

CVE:NOU opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.87. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34).

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $312,850. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

