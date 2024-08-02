Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

BIDU opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. Baidu has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $18,152,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

