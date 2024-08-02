BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Update

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BYU stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29. BAIYU has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter. BAIYU had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.33%.

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

