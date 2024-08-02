Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Ball stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

