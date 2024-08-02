Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.52), with a volume of 122285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.78) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.