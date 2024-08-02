BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BancFirst worth $188,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $130,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,576,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

